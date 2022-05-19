STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM chairs first Disha committee meeting for State

A total of 41 Centrally-sponsored schemes are being implemented through 15 departments, and the meeting on Wednesday took up six schemes for review.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) to review the implementation of Centrally-sponsored schemes in Tamil Nadu. A total of 41 Centrally-sponsored schemes are being implemented through 15 departments, and the meeting on Wednesday took up six schemes for review.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 34 crore human working days have been created to benefit 80 lakh beneficiaries during 2021-22. Works worth Rs 9,636 crore have been completed for residents in rural areas under the scheme.

Pointing out that 36,957 new self-help groups (SHGs) have been formed and a total Rs of 21,392 crore has been extended to them as loans since April last year, the Chief Minister said, “It has been planned to extend Rs 25,000 crore as loans to the SHGs. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, piped-water supply has been provided to 14.54 lakh houses at a cost of Rs 1,156 crore. As much as Rs 2,664.47 crore and Rs 153.42 crore was spent for works under the Education For All scheme and the National Agricultural Development Programme respectively. Similarly, Rs 49.25 crore was spent for skill development programmes for youth.”

Rural Development Minister KR Periyakaruppan, MPs TR Baalu, SS Palanimanickam, PR Natarajan, S Thirunavukkarasar, Thol Thirumavalavan, P Raveendranath Kumar, K Nawaskani, RS Bharathi and A Navaneethakrishnan, MLAs VG Rajendran, N Ezhilan, TKG Neelamegam, M Boominathan, JMH Hasan Moulana and KA Sengottaiyan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, secretaries of various departments and senior officials took part in the committee meeting.

