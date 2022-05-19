Coal stock in State to last for six days: Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

KARUR: “Work is on to generate 6,220MW of power in TN on our own within the next five years,” said. Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji in Karur on Wednesday, after laying the foundation stone for renovating the 75-year-old Kamarajar market in the city.

The State has coal stock only for six days, he said. “At present, Tangedco’s plants generate only 25% of the total power produced in the State. Steps are being taken to raise it to 50% over the next five years. ...work is on to offer electricity supply to 50,000 farmers this year,” he said.

“Electricity consumption has dropped over the last two days due to rain. In times like these we have to maintain the grid line to ensure that equipment don’t malfunction. This is why we have reduced the production at thermal plants by 2,000MW,” the minister said.

“We always have to run 60% of power plants. If power generated by windmills drops suddenly, thermal plants cannot be run at full capacity. By operating the plants at 60% capacity, we can also utilise the electricity generated by windmills. I would like to enlighten the PMK president that this is how we generate and distribute electricity at a steady pace.”

“We have started supplying electricity to other States that are in need of power. States, including Gujarat, have announced power cuts to factories due to coal shortage,” the minister said.