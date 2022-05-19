STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coal stock in State to last for six days: Senthil Balaji

Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji in Karur on Wednesday after laying the foundation stone for renovating 75-year-old Kamarajar market in the city.

Published: 19th May 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR: “Work is on to generate 6,220MW of power in TN on our own within the next five years,” said. Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji in Karur on Wednesday, after laying the foundation stone for renovating the 75-year-old Kamarajar market in the city.

The State has coal stock only for six days, he said. “At present, Tangedco’s plants generate only 25% of the total power produced in the State. Steps are being taken to raise it to 50% over the next five years. ...work is on to offer electricity supply to 50,000 farmers this year,” he said. 

“Electricity consumption has dropped over the last two days due to rain. In times like these we have to maintain the grid line to ensure that equipment don’t malfunction. This is why we have reduced the production at thermal plants by 2,000MW,” the minister said. 

“We always have to run 60% of power plants. If power generated by windmills drops suddenly, thermal plants cannot be run at full capacity. By operating the plants at 60% capacity, we can also utilise the electricity generated by windmills. I would like to enlighten the PMK president that this is how we generate and distribute electricity at a steady pace.”

“We have started supplying electricity to other States that are in need of power. States, including Gujarat, have announced power cuts to factories due to coal shortage,” the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
power Kamarajar market renovating coal stock electricity thermal plants
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp