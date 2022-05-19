Congress to stage silent protest today over the release of  AG Perarivalan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though TNCC president KS Alagiri said the Congress did not want to criticise the verdict of the Supreme Court releasing AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, he directed party cadre to stage a silent protest on Thursday.

The Congress cadre will cover their mouths with a white cloth and should hold placards with the sentence “We oppose terrorism. Assassinating a person won’t be a solution to differences in opinion”. Alagiri also said the Supreme Court now released Perarivalan based on certain legal points, but the same SC had earlier held that the seven convicts were assassins and punished them.

Meanwhile, former TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar said Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had never said these convicts should not be released. Now that the SC gave a verdict, both of them would not have any regrets over this, he said.