STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress to stage silent protest today over the release of  AG Perarivalan

Meanwhile, former TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar said Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had never said these convicts should not be released.

Published: 19th May 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri (File photo | EPS)

Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though TNCC president KS Alagiri said the Congress did not want to criticise the verdict of the Supreme Court releasing AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, he directed party cadre to stage a silent protest on Thursday.

The Congress cadre will cover their mouths with a white cloth and should hold placards with the sentence “We oppose terrorism. Assassinating a person won’t be a solution to differences in opinion”. Alagiri also said the Supreme Court now released Perarivalan based on certain legal points, but the same SC had earlier held that the seven convicts were assassins and punished them.

Meanwhile, former TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar said Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had never said these convicts should not be released.  Now that the SC gave a verdict, both of them would not have any regrets over this, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNCC KS Alagiri Congress AG Perarivalan Rajiv Gandhi assassination case silent protest
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp