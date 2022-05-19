Four cops suspended for assaulting woman suspect

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Three women constables and a sub-inspector of Muthaiapuram police station were suspended on Wednesday on charges of allegedly torturing a woman suspect. A senior police official said the constables — Mercina, Kalpana, Uma Maheswari -- and the sub-inspector Muthumalai have been placed under suspension.

According to sources, the constables picked up S Sumathi (40) of Krishna Nagar in connection with a complaint lodged by her neighbour Prabakaran on May 7. Prabakaran had alleged 10 sovereign gold jewels were stolen from his house on May 4 and he suspected Sumathi.

The women constables allegedly assaulted her and caused internal injuries and was admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan told TNIE the suspect was interrogated without an FIR or a CSR. Also, the SI had inquired the woman without the presence of a woman constable.