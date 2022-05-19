STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four cops suspended for assaulting woman suspect

The women constables allegedly assaulted her and caused internal injuries and was admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.  

19th May 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Three women constables and a sub-inspector of Muthaiapuram police station were suspended on Wednesday on charges of allegedly torturing a woman suspect. A senior police official said the constables — Mercina, Kalpana, Uma Maheswari -- and the sub-inspector Muthumalai have been placed under suspension. 

According to sources, the constables picked up S Sumathi (40) of Krishna Nagar in connection with a complaint lodged by her neighbour Prabakaran on May 7. Prabakaran had alleged 10 sovereign gold jewels were stolen from his house on May 4 and he suspected Sumathi.

The women constables allegedly assaulted her and caused internal injuries and was admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan told TNIE the suspect was interrogated without an FIR or a CSR. Also, the SI had inquired the woman without the presence of a woman constable. 

