STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC says age relaxation a policy decision

Moreover, the benefit granted in 2012 expired in 2017 and the same cannot be extended by the court for a further period, the judge added.

Published: 19th May 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that granting age relaxation is a policy decision of the government and that the court cannot interfere in the same, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently dismissed a batch of petitions seeking direction to the State government to provide age relaxation to candidates belonging to Other Category (OC) to apply for pharmacist posts.

The petitioners challenged a recruitment notification issued by the Medical Services Recruitment Board in 2019, in which the maximum age limit for OC category candidates had been fixed as 30 years. They wanted an age relaxation similar to the one granted by the government in 2012.

Justice SM Subramaniam, who heard the petitions, noted that the age relaxation given in 2012 was provided only for the Siddha wing of the medical department considering the dearth of candidates in the Siddha line. “Therefore, the same yardstick cannot be adopted for Pharmacists in allopathy,” he added. Moreover, the benefit granted in 2012 expired in 2017 and the same cannot be extended by the court for a further period, the judge added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Other Category Madras High Court OC category Medical Services Recruitment
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp