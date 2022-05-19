Inspect site proposed for M Karunanidhi statue: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Division Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered the Tiruvannamalai District Collector to inspect a site, where a statue of the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi is proposed to be installed, and submit a report on Thursday as to whether the said site is encroached upon. The Bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and J Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the interim orders on a petition filed by G Karthick of Tiruvannamalai town.

“The District Collector is directed to conduct an inspection, ascertain the facts as of today (Wednesday) and file a report in the form of sworn affidavit and make finding whether there is any encroachment in that area,” court said. It also told the Collector to file the report by 10.30 am on May 19, and that status quo will be maintained until then.

The petitioner alleged PWD and Highways Minister EV Velu, and a trust (which was also made a party in the case) run by his son EV Kumaran and A Rajendran had colluded with the government officials for encroaching upon public land abutting the land owned by Rajendran and a culvert and canal leading to Nochi Eri at Vengikkal in Tiruvannamalai town. He said attempts are being made to erect a statue of a political leader (Karunanidhi) by encroaching upon the public land and pillars have already been installed for it.

The counsel appearing for Velu objected to the petition saying Rajendran is the owner of the land and he is entitled to put up any construction on his land. Additional Advocate General J Ravindran said the petition was not maintainable since the petitioner has no locus standi to file it.

Minister encroached land, claims petitioner

The petitioner alleged PWD and Highways Minister EV Velu, and a trust (which was also made a party in the case) run by his son EV Kumaran and A Rajendran had colluded with the government officials for encroaching upon public land abutting the land owned by Rajendran and a culvert and canal leading to Nochi Eri in Tiruvannamalai town.