Land acquisition delay slackens pace of Pillur scheme works in Coimbatore

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Delay in land acquisition has slowed down pipeline installation for the Pillur scheme 3 water supply project and officials say the project would not be finished by March 2023 deadline.

The Pillur Scheme 3 drinking water supply project was launched in 2019 at a cost of Rs 779.86 crores. Under the project, TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage) Board would draw 178 MLD from the Bhavani river to supply to areas annexed to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), considering the city's population in 2040.

Construction of the 900-metre long, 10m wide x 6 ft high tunnel was taken up recently. Two pipelines measuring 1.8m in diameter have been installed on both sides of the tunnel to pump water from the pumping station at Samayapuram to the treatment plant at Thandiperumalpuram in Marudur village.

Around 70% of the water treatment plant works have been completed. The Rs 104.90 crore treatment plant will be ready by this August. Similarly, the construction of the pumping station is 50% finished. Also, the basement of a 13.5m deep well is also ready, sources said.

Work to construct the reservoir to hold with 146 lakh litres at Pannimadai is yet to begin because land acquisition is not completed, said a senior TWAD official. The landowner is demanding a hefty amount as compensation and has approached the court, he informed.

"Water from the treatment plant will be pumped to the reservoir for supply to the city. The delay in land acquisition has slowed down pipeline installation work. The district administration is yet to acquire major portions of land required for the project. About 35.5 acres of government land and 123.2 acres of private land were earmarked for the project of which the officials have acquired only 36 acres of private land. We fear we couldn't finish the project by the deadline of March 2023," the official added.

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said out of the 407 lands required, they have acquired a total of 242 lands so far. "During the first DLC (District Level Committee) meeting, around 201 lands were acquired of which registration work of 142 lands are completed. And during the second DLC that was held on May 2 this month, we acquired 140 lands of which registration works are in progress for 108 lands. The third DLC will be held soon in which we will be acquiring a total of 66 lands," she added.