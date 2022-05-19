STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quarry tragedy: Another body found in Adaimithipankulam

Even as it drizzled on Wednesday morning, the rescue operation at stone quarry in Adaimithipankulam continued for the fourth consecutive day.

Published: 19th May 2022 07:14 AM

NDRF recovering the body. (Photo | V KARTHIKALAGU, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Even as it drizzled on Wednesday morning, the rescue operation at the stone quarry in Adaimithipankulam continued for the fourth consecutive day. One more body of a worker, identified as Selvakumar of Kakkaikulam, was retrieved by the NDRF personnel. The team broke the rocks using drilling machines and exploding gelatin sticks to retrieve the body. The operation took about 30 hours. 

Among six workers who got trapped under the rubbles after boulders rolled on them, the personnel have so far rescued three persons alive (one died in the hospital) and recovered the bodies of two persons -- Murugan, a resident of Ayankulam and Selvam of Idaiyankulam. A rescue operation is on to trace the worker, Rajendran of Urudaiyarkudiyiruppu. Sniffer dogs have been pressed into action.  

Sources said that the inquiry team had frozen the bank account of the accused Chambar Selvaraj and his son Kumar. Both of them, who absconded after the Munneerpallam police registered a case against them, have more than `1 crore in their accounts, added sources. 

