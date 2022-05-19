STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

SC order will help six other convicts, says Nalini’s counsel

While the order under Article 142 of the Constitution may not be binding on high courts, it may be considered a precedent, the advocate said.

Published: 19th May 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court order is likely to help the six other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case in three aspects, says Nalini’s counsel M Radhakrishnan. V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, P Ravichandaran, and Nalini are the six others convicts in the assassination case.

“First, the Supreme Court passed the order mainly on the ground that the Governor has no explanation for the inordinate delay in acting on the advice of the council of ministers. Second, the Governor ought not to have sent the papers to the President. So, this act of the Governor is unconstitutional. Thirdly, the long incarceration. That’s because, ordinarily, life convicts will be released after 20 years,” said Radhakrishnan.

While the order under Article 142 of the Constitution may not be binding on high courts, it may be considered a precedent, the advocate said. “So, the advice of the council of ministers is identical to all the seven life convicts. If the cases of all the convicts were before the SC, they would have been released today. Not releasing all seven convicts is a big disappointment. I also expected the SC to fix a time limit for the Governor to act on the advice of the council of ministers,” said Radhakrishnan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court convicts Rajiv Gandhi assassination
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp