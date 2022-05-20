STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,770 kg of gutkha products seized in Thanjavur, juvenile among six held

In a major haul, the police on Wednesday evening seized as much as 2,770 kg of gutkha products near Thanjavur and arrested six persons, including a juvenile.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Thanjavur range) A Kayalvizhi (right) inspecting the seized gutkha products | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: In a major haul, the police on Wednesday evening seized as much as 2,770 kg of gutkha products near Thanjavur and arrested six persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the incident.

Following inputs of banned gutkha products being smuggled into Cauvery delta districts from other states and being sold clandestinely, A Kayalvizhi, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Thanjavur range, formed a special team.

The team led by ASP V Jayachandran on Wednesday evening conducted a vehicle check at Srinivasapuram. They intercepted a car in which 549 kg of the banned products were found. Following this, the banned products along with the car were seized. The police also arrested Praveenkumar (21) of Bengaluru, Pakkaram (48), Mohammed Farooq (35) of Thanjavur, Cholaram (41) of Tiruthuraipoondi, and a juvenile who were in the car.

On inquiries the accused reportedly told the police that the gutkha products were being smuggled in to a warehouse in Kalimedu. On inspecting the warehouse, the police reportedly found 2,221 kg of banned gutkha products hoarded there.

Pannerselvam (40), the owner of the warehouse, was arrested. The police said the total value of the seized gutkha products is around Rs40 lakh. The accused along with the seized products and the car were handed over to the Thanjavur west police station where a case has been registered. Further investigation is on.

