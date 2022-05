By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A petition seeking compulsory warning on scenes depicting violence and crimes in movies has been filed at the Madras High Court. Advocate Gopi Krishnan of Chennai filed the plea saying that the youth are imitating film actors. He cited fights among college students as an example.

A warning saying that weapons used in the movie are made up of paper and coloured water is used as blood should be displayed to spread awareness among viewers, he said.