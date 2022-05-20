Drive to curb use of plastics in Tiruchy shops from June 1

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Expressing displeasure over the unabated use of banned plastic items in the city, Mayor Mu Anbalagan on Thursday warned traders against its continued usage and announced an inspection drive kicking off on June 1.

The warning comes after Mayor Anbalagan along with Deputy Mayor G Dhivya and other senior Corporation officials held a meeting with close to 100 traders to discuss issues faced by the civic body from the use of plastics. Sources said the Corporation through the meeting aimed at sending across a “strong” message against the use of plastics. Though some traders shared concerns over following the

plastics ban in total, the mayor played it down by advising them to use eco-friendly cloth or jute bags as alternatives.

Corporation officials at the meet pointed out how dumping of plastic bags was leading to blockage of drainage channels at several localities and how it often spoiled the desilting works undertaken by the civic body.

“Several residents are dumping waste in plastic bags at stormwater drains and public places. The disposal of plastic wastes would often block the stormwater drains and we would often face a lot of issues during the rainy season. As we have announced of inspections from June 1, it is likely to reduce the use of

plastic bags in the city. This would also improve the situation of stormwater drains,” an official said.

Some of the traders during the meeting requested the Corporation to give them more time to adhere to the ban. “It has to implement things in a phased manner. Initially, it should impose a small fine on those using the banned plastic products.

If the merchants are found using them again, they can impose a higher fine,” a trader said in the meeting. The mayor and officials, however, rejected the suggestion. Highlighting the issues, including pollution, from the use of banned plastics, the mayor stressed that the traders have to start using

eco-friendly products.

A section of the traders believe that strict implementation of the plastics ban combined with the planned inspection drive will curb the use of plastic bags.

“If everyone stops using plastic bags, we will also stop it. We hope the Corporation would conduct regular inspections from June 1 onwards to seize plastics,” K Gunarshekaran, a restaurateur in the city, said.