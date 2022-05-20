Govt taking all steps to control yarn price: Stalin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government is taking all measures to control the price of cotton yarn and other raw materials and I’ve urged Union minister of textiles, industry and commerce Piyush Goyal to intervene immediately, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday. Interacting with industrialists from Coimbatore and Tiruppur at a meeting, Stalin said the contribution of Coimbatore industries is critical to achieving trillion-dollar economy goal and a new master plan will be drafted to meet the growing infrastructure requirements.

“Many industries in western districts are unable to continue their operation because of the rising raw material price. I have written to the PM and Union ministers seeking the Centre’s intervention. On Wednesday, a delegation of MPs from the western region, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, met Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal and submitted a petition, “ Stalin said.

Citing the efforts taken by the government to attract investments to Tamil Nadu, the CM said 13 MoUs have been signed for investment worth Rs 69,375 crore to generate over two lakh jobs. “After assuming power, we conducted five investors’ conclaves, including one in Coimbatore. For the growth of industries in Coimbatore and western region as a whole, the international airport in the city should be expanded. Though steps were initiated by our leader Kalaingar in 2010, it remained stalled for over 10 years under the previous government. To speed up the process, government has allocated Rs 1,132 crore,” the CM said.

“A new hub for emerging technologies including IT, Space Research and Security Development will be developed in Coimbatore. A special advisor will be appointed for the project. We have also planned to develop skilled labour source in the State,” he said.

Universities will be encouraged to establish research parks on their campuses with the support of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation. A research park would be set up on Bharathiar University campus soon, the CM said.To promote value-added products such as geotextiles and coir products, Stalin said Rs 5 crore seed capital has be allocated for setting up coir business development corporation in Coimbatore.

“We have made additional allocation of Rs 360 crore for MSME sector. To encourage entrepreneurs under self-employment project, Rs 101 crore has been given away as bank loans to 8,568 people. In the last one year, 553 industrial estates and 17 industrial clusters have been set up at a cost of Rs 140.14 crore. Also, four industrial estates are being developed at four districts on 394 acres at a cost of Rs 218 crore,” the CM said, and urged industrialists to upgrade their production methods to compete in the market.

Industries ministers Thangam Thennarasu, MSMEs and rural industries minister TM Anbarasan, electricity minister V Senthil Balaji, additional chief secretary of industries department S Krishnan, director of industries and commerce Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, and Coimbatore collector Dr GS Sameeran were present.

Addressing a gathering at Coonoor from an open van on his way to Ooty later in the day, the CM said that Nilgiris has always been DMK’s fort.

“Whether we are in power or not, I have been visiting the Nilgiris to stand with its people whenever there are issues. People have big hopes after seeing our one-year rule. In one year, we have fulfilled 10 years’ achievements.”

CM asks Goyal for early remedies

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Thursday, requested Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal to take immediate steps to contain the price rise of cotton and yarn. During the interaction over the phone, the CM explained the problems faced by the textile industry in Tamil Nadu. On May 18, a delegation of all party MPs led by DMK MP Kanimozhi had called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the same request.

Industrialists meet CM

Members of 26 associations from Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode took part in the interactive meeting with CM

Industrialists wanted prices to be controlled and introduction of automated single-window clearance for building plan approvals

Stalin assured that concerns raised by them will be addressed and such meetings will be organised regularly in the coming days