STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Railways approve Rs 8.34 crore for IIT-Madras’ hyperloop centre

During his visit to 5G testbed, Vaishnaw tested a 5G call. The minister said the end to end network is designed and developed in India and tweeted about the same.

Published: 20th May 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw interacting with Team Avishkar about the hyperloop project at IIT-Madras on Thursday | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A centre of excellence for Hyperloop technology will be set up at IIT Madras and the Ministry of Railways will provide Rs 8.34 crore for it.Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, visited the IIT Madras campus and interacted with Team Avishkar, which is working on the Hyperloop project and watched a demonstration of the project.

Hyperloop is a futuristic mode of transportation wherein a high-speed train travels in a near-vacuum tube. The Hyperloop model proposed by Team Avishkar can achieve a top speed of over 1,200 km per hour. The team is spearheading Hyperloop Tube research in India and has already patented a novel and cost-effective tube design. 

The IIT Madras had submitted a research proposal to work in collaboration with the Railways for indigenous development and validation of the technology and the Railways has approved Rs 8.34 crore for the project, said the minister. This also includes setting up the centre of excellence on Hyperloop technology.

Notably, Elon Musk had proposed the idea of Hyperloop to the world in 2013. Team Avishkar is aiming to build the world’s largest student-developed Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras and has plans to complete the construction of this 500-metre long facility by this year at Discovery Campus. 

During his visit to 5G testbed, Vaishnaw tested a 5G call. The minister said the end to end network is designed and developed in India and tweeted about the same. Vaishnaw also visited the research park on IIT campus and oversaw the 5G Testbed demonstration and later inspected the IIT-M Incubation Cell. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has funded a large scale 5G testbed project to encourage Indian start-ups in the sector. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwini Vaishnaw IIT Madras Hyperloop
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp