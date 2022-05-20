Three arrested for gangrape of disabled woman in Chengalpattu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old woman with intellectual disability was allegedly gangraped by four men on Tuesday night. The victim was rescued by her neighbours and sent to a hospital. The police arrested three of the accused on Wednesday and are searching for the fourth.

The incident took place around 8 pm at a village in Chengalpattu district. Police said the survivor’s parents, who are labourers and often work in farmlands, had gone to work at the time of the incident. “The men, who are from a nearby street, allegedly entered the house when the woman was alone, gagged and took her to the house of one of the accused, and raped her on the terrace,” said a senior police officer.

A person from the locality witnessed the incident and raised an alarm. While the gang fled, the neighbours rushed in to help the woman. On being alerted, police arrived and the woman was rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.A senior police officer told TNIE, “The woman suffered serious injuries but has no idea she was sexually assaulted.”

The three accused — D Ramanathan (29), Ajay (22) and Madhan (20) — were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday night. A search is on for the fourth accused, Sasikumar (age not known).The accused persons were arrested under Sections pertaining to rape under the IPC and the Woman Harassment Act. The survivor was sent for a medical examination.