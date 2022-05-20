Tomato prices touch Rs 100, other veggies give chase

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After slumping to Rs 7 a kg two months ago, tomato prices across the State have skyrocketed again owing to a fall in cultivation within and outside the State. The kitchen staple on Thursday cost Rs 100 a kilogram in Chennai retail markets, Rs 80 in Tiruchy, 80-90 in Coimbatore, and 60-80 in Madurai. Wholesale prices of tomato in Chennai were Rs 80-95, which is likely to increase owing to the rains in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh (AP).

M Thiagarajan, President of Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Sellers’ Welfare Association, said the wholesale rate of native tomatoes was Rs 80 a kg and Rs 85-95 for naveen tomatoes. “As the prices of tomatoes dropped heavily (two months ago), many small-scale farmers couldn’t make enough profits to cultivate the crop. With traders from AP, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu competing to buy the available stock, the price surged,” he said.

Up to 60 truckloads of tomatoes (7-8 tonnes in each) used to arrive at Koyambedu wholesale market daily, but it has fallen to fewer than 40. “The demand is usually around 400 tonnes, but we are now getting only around 250 tonnes. As it will take at least two months for the tomatoes to be harvested again, there is no chance of the prices coming down before July end. It will only increase as rains are affecting yield,” said Chandran, President of Licensed Merchants Association.

Tomatoes are usually procured from Madanapalle, Punganur, Palamaner, Mugavargal in AP; Sreenivasapuram, Chintamani, Kolar in Karnataka; and Krishnagiri in TN. Last November, tomato prices rose to Rs 150 a kilogram and decreased to less than Rs 10 mid-March.Meanwhile, retail price of broad beans increased to Rs 80-90 a kilogram in Chennai while beans were being sold at Rs 90-100 a kg. Both vegetables are procured from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

Sources said their arrival at Koyambedu wholesale vegetable market decreased by nearly 50%. Wholesale prices of other vegetables remain the same — onion up to Rs 17 a kilogram, potato at Rs 20, carrot at Rs 40, beetroot at Rs 30, cabbage at Rs 20 and brinjal at Rs 30.

(With inputs from Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchy)