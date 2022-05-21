STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aspirants cite glitches, seek more time to apply for NET

Though we submitted the documents in the prescribed format, we received a message saying the attached file is not in the specified format.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Aspirants of UGC-NET have appealed to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to extend the deadline to apply for the exam. They alleged the NTA server was down for the past few days and they couldn’t upload their documents.

The NTA on April 30 notified that the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) would be held to determine the eligibility for assistant professors and junior research fellowship (JRF) in universities and colleges. Aspirants were asked to submit their applications online by May 20. However, the aspirants said they are facing difficulties in submitting applications, and urged the NTA authorities to extend the deadline.

Speaking to TNIE, an aspirant, M Subba, said there are three steps to apply for the exam. "In the second step, applicants need to attach a copy of their photo and signature in the prescribed format. Though we submitted the documents in the prescribed format, we received a message saying the attached file is not in the specified format. Also, I received a message saying: “The server is under construction,” she added, and said she spent more than four hours for three days to complete the application, but did not succeed. Subba further said she tried contacting the authorities over the phone and Twitter, but did not receive a reply. 

