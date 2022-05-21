Mission incomplete: Jumbos Chinnathambi, Kaleem sent back to Topslip

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Chinnathambi and Kaleem, who were brought by the forest department to capture wild elephants, were sent back to Topslip after they developed health issues.

Following complaints from Kannivadi area residents that wild elephants have been damaging fields and properties for the past three months, the forest department brought the two jumbos from the camp. Recently, Collector S Visakan had also written a letter to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Syed Muzammil Abbas seeking kumkis' help in ending the menace.

Speaking to TNIE, District District Forest Officer S Prabhu, said, "Chinnathambi is in his 'musth' period and Kaleem is having diarrhea for the past one week. As per veterinary doctors' advice, they need medical treatment and hence were sent back to their camps."



He said that a herd of wild elephants, including the notorious Kuttakomban, have moved to hilly areas in Aadalur. "Only two elephants are roaming in Pannaipatti area and they do not pose a major threat. Still, we will keep a watch over the animal movements," he added.



Residents alleged that the kumkis were brought just as an eye-washer and no chasing activities were done.