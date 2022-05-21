STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 184 crore allocated for flood mitigation in Chennai, Chengalpattu districts

This follows the recommendations made by a high-level committee headed by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh to the government a few months ago.

Published: 21st May 2022

A flooded Ripon Building in Chennai | file photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has sanctioned Rs 184.22 crore to carry out flood mitigation work at highly vulnerable areas in Chennai and Chengalpattu districts. This follows the recommendations made by a high-level committee headed by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh to the government a few months ago.

The G.O. issued in this regard said Chennai and its surrounding areas witnessed major downpours during the northeast monsoon last year, leading to floods. Following this, the State government formed the Chennai Metro Flood Management Committee, headed by Thiruppugazh and comprising experts in water, environment, urban planning and disaster management, to devise flood control measures. 

Based on the panel’s recommendations, the government is planning several works, including providing an emergency network of flood carrier channels between Ottiyambakkam and Maduraipakkam drain to Pallikkaranai swamp in Semmencherry and Perumabakkam area; standardisation of Okkiyam Maduvu by dredging and regrading of existing drain up to Buckingham canal near KCG College Technology premises in Sholinganallur taluk; providing macro drain cut-and-cover for missing link of Ottiyambakkam tank to Arasankalani tank and link to Pallikkaranai swamp; and modernisation of link channel between Adambakkam tank to Veerangal Odai in Alandur taluk.

