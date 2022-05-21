STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin inaugurates 124th flower show in Ooty

Visitors complained that the price has doubled from the previous show held two years ago.

CM MK Stalin inaugurating 124th flower show at Government Botanical Garden in Udagamandalam on Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

UDHAGAMANDALAM: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated 124th flower show at Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Udagamanadalam. Accompanied by his wife Durga and ministers MRK Panneerselvam (Agriculture), K Ramachandran (Forest), and Nilgiris MP A Raja, the Chief Minister went around the sprawling park catching a glimpse of the impressive display.

Among the eye-catching array are an 80x20 feet replica of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, which is made of one lakh carnation flowers (red & white), Valluvar Kottam and gaur made of vegetables and tulip flowers imported from Holland, and Ooty 200, a logo created to mark 200 years of discovery of The Nilgiris.

Designs resembling Iron man, Tamil Maravan butterfly (TN’s State butterfly), and Thodar, Kothar, Irular, Paniyar, Kurumbar and Kattunaicker tribes made of 45,000 flowers also attracted the crowd most. Despite incessant drizzle, hundreds of tourists visited the park. S Shibhila Mary, deputy director of Horticulture Department, said nearly 7000 farmers are into chemical-free farming in the district and the aim is to convert the entire district in the next ten years. 

E Daniel of Mayiladuthurai, who was on his first visit to The Nilgiris said, he was impressed by the flowers on display. 70-year-old Krishnan travelled all the way from Mumbai with his wife, daughter and grandson for the show. Horticulture department officials said they would distribute 52 rolling trophies and 542 prizes on the last day of the festival to motivate farmers. The flower show will be on for five days. Entry fee per person is Rs 100. Visitors complained that the price has doubled from the previous show held two years ago.

Stalin visits defence college in Wellington
Chief Minister Stalin visited the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and interacted with commandant Lt General G Mohan. The last visit of a Chief Minister to the college was by M Karunanidhi in 1973.

