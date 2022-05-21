TN scheme to rejuvenate Cauvery, curb pollution awaits central fund

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government’s Nadanthaai Vaazhi Cauvery scheme, through which it intends to clean up the river and curb further pollution, continue to remain on paper as it is yet to receive funds from the Centre’s Jal Shakti ministry.

A senior official in the Water Resources Department (WRD) told TNIE that as part of the Namami Gange Programme, they intend to rejuvenate the Cauvery and its tributaries and curb sewerage pollution through the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery scheme.

“On October 21, 2019, we submitted a preliminary project report to the ministry of Jal Shakti with a cost projection of Rs 11,250 crore. Water and Power Consultancy Services (Wapcos) was tasked with preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), and Environmental Social Management Plan (ESMP),” the official added.

Sources said the DPR was submitted in 2019 but officials from National Rivers Conservation Directorate visited the project sites of scheme only in March this year and told Wapcos to modify the DPR. This has resulted in more delays.

If funds are allotted, the State government will implement the project in two phases. Phase-I would be launched from Mettur to Tiruchy at Rs 1,958 crore and Phase-II from Tiruchy to Cauvery’s outfall into the sea at Rs 8,753 crore.

Meanwhile, farmers and social activists requested the State government to complete this project as soon as possible. R Pranavakumar, a social activist cum educationalist, said rivers are being polluted by unauthorised textile industries in the western zone of the State.

“The issue has been going on in Cauvery, Amaravathy, and Bhavani rivers for decades. In the Cauvery basin (Salem, Namakkal, Erode and surrounding districts), unauthorised dyeing units discharge effluent to the river,” he added. Vivasayigal Munnetra Kazhagam state general secretary K Balasubramani said farmers living in tail end of the river are struggling to continue agriculture due to water pollution.