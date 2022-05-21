STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tomato price hits Rs 100 per kg as Madurai gets just 25% of supply

Another trader from the Central Market said, similar to the spike in tomato price, the cost of butter beans, turnip, bitter gourd (small), and drumstick is at Rs 100 per kilogram on Friday.

Published: 21st May 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.| express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the retail price of tomatoes crossed Rs 100 in the Madurai market on Friday. Sources said the skyrocketing price is majorly due to the shortage of arrival and sporadic rainfall which has affected the supply. 

According to traders from Madurai, the daily tomato needs of the central market, which supplies vegetables to several southern districts, is nearly 300 metric tonnes per day. Of this 300 tonnes, more than 80% of tomatoes arrive from neighbouring states -- mainly from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka -- and the remaining 20% is from local cultivators in Madurai and Theni districts. However, the current arrival has shrunk to 75 metric tonnes and even lesser at the Central market in Madurai, in which the prices of tomatoes are being sold for above Rs 100.

President of the All Vegetable Traders Association in Madurai Central Market Chinnamayan told TNIE, “Considering the increased festival and auspicious events, the demand for vegetables has notably increased drastically over a couple of days, especially for tomatoes. On Friday, one kg of tomatoes was sold at Rs 80 wholesale and Rs 100 in retail markets in Madurai.”

He added that on an average 15-kilo crate of tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh was sold between Rs 800 to Rs 1,000.  Accordingly, with the arrival of local cultivations, the prices of locally grown tomatoes are rising, he further said, adding that the 15-kilo crate from a local cultivator which was sold at Rs 650 to Rs 800 increased to Rs 700 to Rs 900 on Friday.

Another trader from the Central Market said, similar to the spike in tomato price, the cost of butter beans, turnip, bitter gourd (small), and drumstick is at Rs 100 per kilogram on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai tomato price rise
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp