75% channels in Mayiladuthurai desilted, remaining to be covered by May-end: PWD

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: With water release from Mettur dam for Kuruvai cultivation in delta districts slated for May 24, PWD officials said 75% of irrigation channels in the district have been desilted and that the remaining would be covered by the end of the month.

Close to 862 km of channels in the district are being desilted under the PWD's special scheme at a cost of Rs 8.3 crore. They include rivers, drain channels, and 'A' and 'B' irrigation channels. The desilting work began on April 24.

"The desilting works in irrigation channels would be completed by May 27, and the works in drain channels by May 31. In terms of channel length, at least 75% of desilting work is complete. In terms of the number of works, six are complete.

The rest would be completed by May 31," said a PWD-WRO official. Earlier, there were around 60 earthmovers to undertake desilting drive across the district. The number has been increased to 90 to speed up the works ahead of the dam release, said officials.

The desilting of 'C' and 'D' channels with manual workforce under the MGNREG scheme would also complete soon, officials added.

District Collector R Lalitha on Saturday inspected some of the channels in Sembanarkoil block in which desilting work is under way. She instructed the PWD-WRO officials to complete the work ahead of the Mettur dam release, which has been advanced this year.