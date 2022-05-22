STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aadheenam fete rolls on in palanquin

A section of political outfits had opposed the custom, claiming the practice is regressive and in violation of human rights.

Published: 22nd May 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 05:50 AM

Dharmapuram Aadheenam seer Srila Shri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Swamigal being carried to a mausoleum in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: A day ahead of his pattina pravesam, the Dharmapuram Aadheenam seer here was on Saturday carried to a mausoleum some hundred metres away from his priory by around a dozen devotees as part of the Aadheenam Guru Poojai celebrations.

The pontiff, Srila Shri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Swamigal, who led the guru poojai in the mutt, was carried in a small chair-like palanquin to the mausoleum of the tombs of his predecessors. There, he performed prayers at the tombs of five Aadheenam seers who were ‘Guru Maha Sannidhanam’ prior to him.

The ritual of patina pravesam will take place on Sunday evening when the Aadheenam pontiff is expected to tour in a bigger palanquin shouldered by more bearers. The much-anticipated event had triggered a political storm after it was initially banned citing law and order concerns.

A section of political outfits had opposed the custom, claiming the practice is regressive and in violation of human rights. The State government revoked the ban days later.Thousands are expected to take part in the pattina pravesam, including several political leaders who are scheduled to attend as guests.

