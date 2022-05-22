STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dikshithars to approach SC over State government Kanaga Sabhai order 

This comes after the G.O on Thursday permitted the darshan after two years. Earlier it had been restricted by the dikshithars owing to the pandemic.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Dikshithars of the Nataraja Temple on Saturday said they would approach the Supreme Court regarding the State government order permitting the darshan at the Kanaga Sabhai. They said appropriate legal action will be taken against the order.

This comes after the G.O on Thursday that permitted the darshan after two years. Earlier it had been restricted by the dikshithars owing to the pandemic.

Speaking to the media, the dikshithars said , "As per the Supreme Court order, no opinion had been taken from us before the G.O. During the meeting, revenue department officials issued a copy of the order to us. " They alleged that the additional Collector informed them that the meeting was to  implement the order and not take their opinion.
 

"We were warned that severe action will be taken if we create any law and order issues regarding the order," said the dikshithars. They added that though they asked for time regarding the order, officials told them to approach the court. "Despite our opposition, police and officials allowed devotees to the Kanaga Sabhai," they added.

