STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kanniyakumari farmers yet to recover from onslaught of rain, pests add to woes 

The temporary restoration of waterbodies took 28 days following the downpour. Then water was released into irrigation channels and the rabi season cultivation commenced.

Published: 22nd May 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Residential areas in Kanniyakumari seen submerged.(File | Express)

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: The farmers in Kanniyakumari district are still bearing the brunt of heavy rains in November last. The rains that lashed Chenbagaramanputhoor, Thovalai, and Amachikonam areas, delayed paddy cultivation and consequently, the harvest too came about untimely and deficient.

The temporary restoration of waterbodies took 28 days following the downpour. Then water was released into irrigation channels and the rabi season cultivation commenced. "The rains pounded the region harshly. After a delay of over a month, farmers began sowing seeds in about 1,000 hectares of land here. Usually, the crops are harvested between February and mid-March. However, this year it went on till April. Due to the untimely cultivation, pests attacked the crops and damaged a whole lot of them. Then, adding insult to injury, the summer rains arrived," Chenbagaramanputhur Farmers Association President N Rakkisamuthu told TNIE.

The farmers said they all incurred huge amounts of losses and the crop insurance claim would not suffice to cover it. M Rajendran, a farmer from Thovalai, said he took up agriculture on a parcel of land he had taken for lease in Thovalai. "In the end, the crops were killed by pests and all my hard work and investment amounted to nothing," he added. Another farmer N Dhamodaran from Thiruvidaicode, said the paddy cultivation in Amachikonam and Pattakulam areas, near Aanaikedanku in Kalukulam taluk, also got delayed due to damages to the PP channel. The farmers requested the authorities to consider their plight and extend compensation.

When contacted, agriculture department officials said untimely cultivation and summer rains had affected the paddy harvest at Chenbagaramanputhoor, Thovalai and Aanaikedanku. They also went on to add that pest attack was in no way a reason for the low yield.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp