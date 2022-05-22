Kovai’s street dog census goes digital

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara and Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan, East Zone Chairperson Lakumi Ilanjelvi Karthik inaugurated the stray dog census program at the East Zone office in Coimbatore on Saturday. The Worldwide Veterinary Services Taskforce, a Goa-based organisation will provide technical support for the initiative.

CCMC and ‘Dogs of Coimbatore’, an NGO under VAJRA Social Welfare Trust, will conduct the population survey in Coimbatore and take welfare measures based on the results. The survey includes mapping the stray dog population, vaccination drives, population control measures and safe facilities for dogs to co-exist on the streets.

‘Dogs of Coimbatore’ Founder Kesica Jayapalan said the project will also be implemented in the West, North, South and Central Zones in the future based on results here. “The survey will be conducted for 6 days in all 20 wards of the East Zone. The first 10 will be covered in 3 days,” she said. As a part of the census, 25 volunteers will collect data from 6 am to 9 am and feed them in a dedicated app designed by the Worldwide Veterinary Services Taskforce. The taskforce funds for the survey including training, volunteer engagement, survey implementation and data analysis and reporting, she said.

CCMC City Health Officer (CHO) Dr Sathish Kumar, VOC Zoological Park Director Dr Senthilnathan, East Zone Assistant Commissioner P Mariselvi and various other council members were present.