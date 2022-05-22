Madurai girl wins MPL 10th National Chess Championship 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Hard work pays off. Yes, that’s exactly what made V Meenatchi Rajam, a Class XII student of Madurai Lakshmi School, climb up the position at the National Chess Championship from third place in 2017 and 2018 to first place this year. She won the MPL 10th National Chess Championship under 17 girls category held at Bhubaneswar from May 15 to May 20 by securing 6.5 points in all nine rounds. She has qualified for Asian school Chess Championship.



Madurai District Chess Association Secretary B T Sethuraman, president Arul Arasu Israil and school principal Shanthi Mohan congratulated her.



Talking to TNIE, she said, "I started getting training when I was in my Class II. R Dhansekaeran Suresh who runs the Grand Master Chess coaching centre coached me. Later, I won the district and the state-level chess championships and brought laurels to my school and parents. Chess indirectly helped me focus on my studies that I got 94 % in Class 10 ICSE board examination. In 2018, I qualified to participate in Asian school Chess Championship held in Sri Lanka and secured 9th place. I used to practice at least four hours every day. On holidays, the hours extend." Rajam's next goal is to win the 'World Youth Championship'.