Stray dog menace growls at Tiruchy Corporation, three new animal birth control centres upcoming

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Continuing stray dog menace on many streets has turned out to be a concern for several residents and many of them said the Corporation should sterilise more dogs. But officials pointed out that the city currently has only one animal birth control centre (ABC) and they cannot catch more than 15 dogs a day.

Steps are being taken to speed up the construction of three new ABCs. "We are already considering this issue. The construction of ABCs at Ponmalaipatti, Ariyamangalam, and Ambedkar Nagar is in the final stages. Once the building is ready, we would take steps to ensure the operation of those three ABCs. Once the new ABCs start operating we would be able to catch more dogs for sterilisation," a senior Corporation official said.

Sources said the Corporation team is expecting the three ABCs to be operational within two months. Officials said even if they face some delay in getting doctors and dog catchers for the three ABCs, they would ensure that at least one of the new centres would get operational within a month.

"We are already giving necessary priority to this issue. Many councillors had raised it at the first council meeting itself. We are trying our best to ensure the operation of at least one additional ABC at the earliest," a health official said.

"The increasing stray dog population in many areas like JK Nagar, Srirangam and other places is causing inconvenience to the residents. The Corporation should also come up with a dedicated contact number to report dog menace," said A Subramaniam, a resident of Srirangam.

Senior officials said they will consider the suggestion. "Currently, dog catchers secure 15 dogs per day for sterilisation. They usually catch the dogs from areas where we get most complaints from. Residents can report the dog menace to respective zonal offices. We would also consider coming with a dedicated

number for raising such complaints," an officer said.