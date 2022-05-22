TNCC pays homage to Rajiv Gandhi, downplays DMK, allies celebrating Perarivalan's release

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 31st death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was observed on Saturday amidst echoes of the release of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in his assassination, and the political reaction that ensued.



While TNCC president KS Alagiri sought to downplay the celebration of Perarivalan's release by the DMK and its allies, NTK leader Seeman lambasted Rajiv Gandhi, drawing flak from Congress.



In Chennai, KS Alagiri, accompanied by senior leaders of the party and cadre, paid homage to the late leader at his memorial in Sriperumbudur. At TNCC headquarters, Alagiri administered the anti-terrorism pledge to the party leaders and functionaries.



Talking to reporters, Alagiri said: "When Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, we shed tears. Now, when we witness the celebration following the release of an assassin of Rajiv Gandhi, our hearts bleed; we just can't accept this festive mood for the release of an assassin. There are people who rejoice in taking revenge. I pray to the Almighty to bestow wisdom on them. Convicts are convicts and they should undergo punishment. They cannot become gods."



To the question whether the Congress would sever its ties with the DMK since the latter has been celebrating the release of Perarivalan, Alagiri said: "TNCC cannot accept the release of Perarivalan. The SC did not declare him innocent. Even before the alliance was formed, DMK and some other parties in the alliance had sought the release of the Rajiv case convicts. So, now they are expressing their views and we are conveying ours. Parties of different ideologies have come together on a single principle - secularism. That's all."



Questioned about the remarks of NTK leader Seeman about Rajiv Gandhi earlier in the day, Alagiri said, "The NTK leader is adept in the art of speaking amusingly, but his speech would be laden with ignorance. He is unfit for expressing views on key issues. Rajiv Gandhi has done so much for the country. He had also helped Sri Lankan Tamils a lot. A great leader like Rajiv Gandhi doesn't need a conduct certificate from Seeman."



Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered Rajiv Gandhi with a poignant but significant tweet: "My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India. He was a compassionate & kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy (sic)."