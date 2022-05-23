68 anti-Sterlite protesters held

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Around 68 anti-Sterlite protesters were detained for staging a protest in Thoothukudi on Sunday. In view of the fourth anniversary of police firing on an anti-Sterlite protest rally held on May 22 in 2018, anti-Sterlite protesters attempted to stage a protest at Chidambaram Nagar bus stop on Palayamkottai road urging the State government to provide justice for 13 persons killed in the police firing.

Police sources said, as the protesters did not take prior permission, they detained 68 protesters, and were later released. Meanwhile, anti-Sterlite activists, functionaries of political parties and organisations offered floral tribute to the 13 deceased persons across the Thoothukudi district in view of their fourth anniversary.