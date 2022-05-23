Pattina pravesam passes off amid tight security

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Thousands of devotees from Mayiladuthurai and surrounding districts witnessed the pattina pravesam of Dharmapuram Aadheenam late on Sunday as 80 men, all dressed in yellow shirts, carried the palanquin of 27th Guru Maha Sannidhanam Srila Shri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramachariya Swamigal.

The ritual, which had triggered a controversy, passed off peacefully. The large palanquin, resembling a throne decorated with flowers, with the seer seated on it, was carried through the streets of Mayiladuthurai amid strong police presence. V Sokkalingam of Dharmapuram said, “I am an electrician. Our family has been carrying the seers for three generations. I feel blessed to carry our aadheenakarthar.” K Sathiyavan, a 57-year-old devotee from Dharmapuram, said, “We feel honoured to carry the palanquin.”

Singers, musicians, dancers and folk artistes joined the procession. DRS Manimaran, a nadaswaram player from Thirupananthal, said, “Pattina pravesam offers us a great platform to display our skills before a diverse crowd. This year, there were more people.” Aadheenams from Madurai, Sooriyanarkovil, Thirukayilayam and Thuzhavur, and political leaders from across the State, including BJP’s K Annamalai, Karuppu Muruganantham, and H Raja, took part.

Earlier in the day, members of several outfits, including Makkal Adhigaramm, VCK, Vivisaayigal Vidhuthalai Munnani, Thamizhar Urimai Iyakkamand and Makkal Urimai Paathukaapu Maiyam, held a black-flag demonstration near Vijaya Theatre at Koranad near Mayiladuthurai. They raised slogans and called the ritual regressive. Kaliappan, State representative of Makkal Adhigaram, said, “The custom of men carrying another man is not a religious right. It is a violation of human rights.”

Police arrested the protesters and kept them in custody at a community hall. Police personnel were deployed along Mayiladuthurai, Mannampanthal and Dharmapuram to prevent untoward incidents.