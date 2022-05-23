STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Pattina pravesam passes off amid tight security

I feel blessed to carry our aadheenakarthar.” K Sathiyavan, a 57-year-old devotee from Dharmapuram, said, “We feel honoured to carry the palanquin.”

Published: 23rd May 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmapuram Aadheenam being carried in a palanquin | Antony Fernando

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  Thousands of devotees from Mayiladuthurai and surrounding districts witnessed the pattina pravesam of Dharmapuram Aadheenam late on Sunday as 80 men, all dressed in yellow shirts, carried the palanquin of 27th Guru Maha Sannidhanam Srila Shri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramachariya Swamigal. 

The ritual, which had triggered a controversy, passed off peacefully. The large palanquin, resembling a throne decorated with flowers, with the seer seated on it, was carried through the streets of Mayiladuthurai amid strong police presence. V Sokkalingam of Dharmapuram said, “I am an electrician. Our family has been carrying the seers for three generations. I feel blessed to carry our aadheenakarthar.” K Sathiyavan, a 57-year-old devotee from Dharmapuram, said, “We feel honoured to carry the palanquin.”

Singers, musicians, dancers and folk artistes joined the procession. DRS Manimaran, a nadaswaram player from Thirupananthal, said, “Pattina pravesam offers us a great platform to display our skills before a diverse crowd. This year, there were more people.” Aadheenams from Madurai, Sooriyanarkovil, Thirukayilayam and Thuzhavur, and political leaders from across the State, including BJP’s K Annamalai, Karuppu Muruganantham, and H Raja, took part.

Earlier in the day, members of several outfits, including Makkal Adhigaramm, VCK, Vivisaayigal Vidhuthalai Munnani, Thamizhar Urimai Iyakkamand and Makkal Urimai Paathukaapu Maiyam, held a black-flag demonstration near Vijaya Theatre at Koranad near Mayiladuthurai. They raised slogans and called the ritual regressive. Kaliappan, State representative of Makkal Adhigaram, said, “The custom of men carrying another man is not a religious right. It is a violation of human rights.”

Police arrested the protesters and kept them in custody at a community hall. Police personnel were deployed along Mayiladuthurai, Mannampanthal and Dharmapuram to prevent untoward incidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmapuram Aadheenam pattina pravesam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp