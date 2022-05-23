STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Textile manufacturers’ strike shuts 1.5L power loom units

They used to supply ‘warp’ yarn to power loom weaving units and we would supply grey and textile fabrics such as bedsheets, tablecloths, and cloths for hospital and railway departments.

Published: 23rd May 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Over 1.5 lakh power loom weavers closed their facilities, as textile manufacturers went on a 15-day general strike protesting against rising yarn prices in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. Textile manufacturers have stopped supplying ‘warp’ yarn to weaving units, so power loom units closed.

Tamil Nadu Powerloom Weaving Owners Association (West TN) president said, “As cotton yarn prices keep increasing, grey fabrics and textile manufacturers find it tough to run their business. They used to supply ‘warp’ yarn to power loom weaving units and we would supply grey and textile fabrics such as bedsheets, tablecloths, and cloths for hospital and railway departments.

Since the fabric was neither dyed nor printed, it was good business. But cotton yarn prices are affecting the textile business. First, they decided to halt production by up to 50% for a few days. From today (Sunday), they decided to stop production and supply of ‘warp’ yarn for 15 days. Without warp, we can’t run the machines. Workers too will suffer due to the closure of facilities.”

Palladam Powerloom Weaving Unit Owners Association President P Velusamy said, “Textile manufacturers provide weavers ‘warp’ yarn every Monday and get the finished goods on a contract basis. Not all weaving units stock up the warp for emergencies. So, none of the weaving units will be working from Sunday.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Textile Manufacture Tamil Nadu Powerloom Weaving Owners Association
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp