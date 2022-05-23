Textile manufacturers’ strike shuts 1.5L power loom units

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Over 1.5 lakh power loom weavers closed their facilities, as textile manufacturers went on a 15-day general strike protesting against rising yarn prices in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. Textile manufacturers have stopped supplying ‘warp’ yarn to weaving units, so power loom units closed.

Tamil Nadu Powerloom Weaving Owners Association (West TN) president said, “As cotton yarn prices keep increasing, grey fabrics and textile manufacturers find it tough to run their business. They used to supply ‘warp’ yarn to power loom weaving units and we would supply grey and textile fabrics such as bedsheets, tablecloths, and cloths for hospital and railway departments.

Since the fabric was neither dyed nor printed, it was good business. But cotton yarn prices are affecting the textile business. First, they decided to halt production by up to 50% for a few days. From today (Sunday), they decided to stop production and supply of ‘warp’ yarn for 15 days. Without warp, we can’t run the machines. Workers too will suffer due to the closure of facilities.”

Palladam Powerloom Weaving Unit Owners Association President P Velusamy said, “Textile manufacturers provide weavers ‘warp’ yarn every Monday and get the finished goods on a contract basis. Not all weaving units stock up the warp for emergencies. So, none of the weaving units will be working from Sunday.”