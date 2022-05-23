Week on, Palacode Forest range officials yet to trace leopard in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Palacode Forest range officials have not yet traced the leopard, even after a week they had begun their search. It was on last Saturday the farmers alerted the department about the leopard that was hunting chicken from private farmland in the forest range. In the late hours of Saturday, the leopard also attacked three goats in Kaveriappankottai in Palacode. Following this incident residents in the area have requested the forest staff to immediately trap and relocate the leopard. Though, as of now, the animal poses no threat to the public, the officials are vigilant and intensified the search. Further, the forest staff are also using drones to monitor the area to trace leopard movement.



Forest Ranger Natraj said so far the department has not got any leads in tracking the leopard. “We have visited over 20 villages in the past week and spread awareness to the people. We have also requested people residing close to the Palacode forest range to remain indoors at night to prevent Human- WildLife conflict. The forest officials are also instructing farmers on how to protect their livestock and poultry, he said.



Speaking about the awareness activities, Natraj said that the awareness program was mostly focused on forest-related crimes. “Over 10 days ago a 40-year-old Makhna elephant had died due to electrocution in the buffer zone. On average, a dozen incidents of electrocution of wild boars are reported every year. Apart from this, incidents of boar bombs have also occurred. There is also an increase in the poisoning of peacocks. In the initial study, the forest department found that most people are unaware of the benefits of wildlife. So the department’s main focus is to educate the farmers and tribal people about the benefits of wild animals and how trying to get rid of animals can harm the ecosystem."



For example, the sighting of a leopard is a positive sign. As the population of leopards increases naturally the wild boars' population will reduce. Similarly, an increase in the fox population would curb the peacock population, he added.



Natraj also said special teams of four members each are appointed to monitor elephant movements, prevent hunting and poaching and spread awareness.



In the late hours of Saturday, the leopard had attacked three goats in Kaveriappankottai in Palacode. Following this incident residents in the area have requested the forest staff to immediately trap and relocate the leopard.

