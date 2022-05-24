STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BP, diabetes high in Coimbatore: 75,000 new cases in nine months

Medicines for 60 days will be directly supplied to the patients at their doorstep through the Women Health Volunteers (WHV) and Multi-Level Health Providers (MLHP). 

Published: 24th May 2022 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district Public Health Services department has identified around 75,000 individuals suffering from lifestyle diseases, including hypertension and diabetes, through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) scheme since its launch in August last year,

The district health department has screened over 25 lakh people across the Coimbatore district through MTM. The volunteers also offer mental health counselling and refer patients with TB and leprosy to hospitals. A total of 72,633 people are suffering from hypertension, 37,314 people with diabetes and 37,678 people with both conditions, revealed data released by the health department.

"Earlier, the health department had a record of only around 72,000 patients suffering from such conditions. But since the launch of the programme, we were able to identify around 75,000 new cases. Based on the DDHS's order, the screening of the people under this scheme is being expanded," said Dr K Vijayakumar, District Programme Officer of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD).

"The statistical report also revealed that individuals aged above 18 were among the ones who are suffering from high blood pressure (BP). This is because of their lifestyle and food habits. They shall be monitored and provided necessary care," he added.

Medicines for 60 days will be directly supplied to the patients at their doorstep through the Women Health Volunteers (WHV) and Multi-Level Health Providers (MLHP). Once they finish the prescribed dosages, the patient must visit a nearby health care facility for screening and will be provided with the drug for another 30 days, said the sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Coimbatore public health Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp