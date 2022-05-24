BP, diabetes high in Coimbatore: 75,000 new cases in nine months

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district Public Health Services department has identified around 75,000 individuals suffering from lifestyle diseases, including hypertension and diabetes, through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) scheme since its launch in August last year,

The district health department has screened over 25 lakh people across the Coimbatore district through MTM. The volunteers also offer mental health counselling and refer patients with TB and leprosy to hospitals. A total of 72,633 people are suffering from hypertension, 37,314 people with diabetes and 37,678 people with both conditions, revealed data released by the health department.



"Earlier, the health department had a record of only around 72,000 patients suffering from such conditions. But since the launch of the programme, we were able to identify around 75,000 new cases. Based on the DDHS's order, the screening of the people under this scheme is being expanded," said Dr K Vijayakumar, District Programme Officer of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD).



"The statistical report also revealed that individuals aged above 18 were among the ones who are suffering from high blood pressure (BP). This is because of their lifestyle and food habits. They shall be monitored and provided necessary care," he added.



Medicines for 60 days will be directly supplied to the patients at their doorstep through the Women Health Volunteers (WHV) and Multi-Level Health Providers (MLHP). Once they finish the prescribed dosages, the patient must visit a nearby health care facility for screening and will be provided with the drug for another 30 days, said the sources.