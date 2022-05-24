Ooty turns 200, still lacks infrastructure, say locals

COONOOR: With Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiling the statue of John Sullivan, the founder of modern Ooty and Nilgiris, on Saturday, the celebrations marking 200 years of the discovery of Ooty have started.
District Collector S P Amrith had earlier announced that the celebrations would be held for one whole year. To begin with, the district administration invited school and college students as also the general public to participate in a logo design competition that reflects the completion of Ooty 200.
People, however, expect specific projects to mark the centenary. The Convener of Federation of Service Organisations R Subramaniam told TNIE, “While celebrating 200 years is historically necessary, it is imperative to have schemes that will take Ooty forward to the next century. Using this occasion, the Government should address long pending issues including parking facility, enhancement of tourism avenues, drainage and sanitation, drinking water and excellent road conditions”.
The Collector has said the creation of a multilevel parking lot is under consideration. Tourism officials said a preliminary survey for launching helicopter services has been done but people contend that this has been done several times in the past. “Every time a new government assumes office, there used to be the announcement of bringing helicopter services but nothing concrete has happened. Years ago, a private venture of helicopter tourism within the Nilgiris was tried but it was abandoned”, Subramaniam recalled.
Environment activists had opposed helicopters frequently flying over the forests saying they disturb wildlife. “Helicopter services are regularly carried out in Africa and many countries across the forests. Animals get used to events which happen regularly”, Subramaniam countered.
However, after the crashing of the ill-fated helicopter on December 8 in Nanjappa Chathiram near Coonoor, there is a general hesitancy to encourage chopper tourism, tourist officials said.
Likewise, despite several announcements regarding cable car services, nothing has been done. “This will be a great boost to tourism. Several countries and some picnic spots in India have become favourite with tourists because of the cable car service”, Subramaniam noted. “Ooty 200 will become more relevant only when such projects are launched”, he said.
