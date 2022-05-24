STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN to host technology summit in September

Tamil Nadu is set to host ‘Umagine’, said to be one of Asia’s largest technology and innovation summits, from September 21 to 23.

Startups, meets

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to host ‘Umagine’, said to be one of Asia’s largest technology and innovation summits, from September 21 to 23. “Umagine will showcase and strengthen the technology ecosystem in TN,” a  press release said. It added  the summit will be hosted in the State annually. 

The summit will focus on emerging technologies, including ClimateTech, Healthtech, Edtech, Agritech, Web 3.0 and Deep Tech, Smart Infrastructure, Smart and Green Manufacturing, Biotech, Platforms and Gig Economy, and Creative Industry. Umagine is looking to partner with global organisations to bring together experts to explore building a scalable business model. 

“Currently, Umagine community is reaching out to captains of global companies on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at the Umagine Lounge in Davos. Founders of eight tech-driven companies from Chennai are in Davos to represent TN tech ecosystem.

These are Mind & Mom, Impactree, Kandee Factory, Mage, Twixor, Aquaconnect, Veehive and Raptee Energy,” it said. “The summit will bring together key players of the technology ecosystem including entrepreneurs, investors, academics, and policymakers from around the world,” it added.

