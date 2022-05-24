STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Virudhunagar gangrape case: Chargesheet filed against seven accused

They had questioned the accused persons, the victim, their family members, and friends, and submitted about 85 documents in the court.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

(Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The CB-CID police on Monday filed a chargesheet against seven persons, including three minors, in the Virudhunagar gangrape case, at the Special Court for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Srivilliputhur.

While police had initially arrested eight persons, including four juveniles, sources said the name of one of the juveniles has been dropped from the 806-page chargesheet, filed with the Additional District Judge BC Gobinath, following inquiry.

“The CB-CID police has registered cases against the accused persons Hariharan, Junaith Ahamed, Madasamy, Praveen, and four juveniles under 16 sections of the SC/ST (POA) Act, Information Technology Act, and Indian Penal Code.

They had questioned the accused persons, the victim, their family members, and friends, and submitted about 85 documents in the court. The mobile phones, call details, and internet usage of the accused persons were examined,” sources said.

The eight accused were booked for allegedly blackmailing a 22-year-old SC woman with a video of her, and raping her repeatedly. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virudhunagar gangrape
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp