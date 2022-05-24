Virudhunagar gangrape case: Chargesheet filed against seven accused

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The CB-CID police on Monday filed a chargesheet against seven persons, including three minors, in the Virudhunagar gangrape case, at the Special Court for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Srivilliputhur.

While police had initially arrested eight persons, including four juveniles, sources said the name of one of the juveniles has been dropped from the 806-page chargesheet, filed with the Additional District Judge BC Gobinath, following inquiry.

“The CB-CID police has registered cases against the accused persons Hariharan, Junaith Ahamed, Madasamy, Praveen, and four juveniles under 16 sections of the SC/ST (POA) Act, Information Technology Act, and Indian Penal Code.

They had questioned the accused persons, the victim, their family members, and friends, and submitted about 85 documents in the court. The mobile phones, call details, and internet usage of the accused persons were examined,” sources said.

The eight accused were booked for allegedly blackmailing a 22-year-old SC woman with a video of her, and raping her repeatedly.