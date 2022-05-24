Won’t interfere with transfers in govt depts: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently observed that the court’s interference in matters of transfer in government services might affect the authorities’ ability to run the public administration. Justice SM Subramaniam was dismissing a petition challenging the transfer of K Lakshmanan, a Foreman (Grade I) in TANGEDCO, from Pudukkottai.

Though the petitioner claimed that the Senior Personnel Officer is not the competent authority to order transfers, the judge pointed out that the Senior Personnel Officer is in the cadre of Chief Engineer and is therefore competent to order administrative transfers.

The judge observed, “Transfer is incidental to service, more so, a condition of service. Post or place can never be claimed as a matter of choice. In the event of interference by the courts in the matters of transfer, the authorities will not be in a position to run the public administration. Courts will not interfere with the routine administration of the department.”

Moreover, Lakshmanan has served in Pudukkottai for more than four years and has been transferred only to the adjacent district, the judge noted and dismissed the petition.

