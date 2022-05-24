STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Won’t interfere with transfers in govt depts: Madras HC

Justice SM Subramaniam was dismissing a petition challenging the transfer of K Lakshmanan, a Foreman (Grade I) in TANGEDCO, from Pudukkottai.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently observed that the court’s interference in matters of transfer in government services might affect the authorities’ ability to run the public administration. Justice SM Subramaniam was dismissing a petition challenging the transfer of K Lakshmanan, a Foreman (Grade I) in TANGEDCO, from Pudukkottai.

Though the petitioner claimed that the Senior Personnel Officer is not the competent authority to order transfers, the judge pointed out that the Senior Personnel Officer is in the cadre of Chief Engineer and is therefore competent to order administrative transfers.

The judge observed, “Transfer is incidental to service, more so, a condition of service. Post or place can never be claimed as a matter of choice. In the event of interference by the courts in the matters of transfer, the authorities will not be in a position to run the public administration. Courts will not interfere with the routine administration of the department.” 

Moreover, Lakshmanan has served in Pudukkottai for more than four years and has been transferred only to the adjacent district, the judge noted and dismissed the petition.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp