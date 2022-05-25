Burglars drill holes to steal 50 sovereigns of gold from pawn shop in Vellore

VELLORE: Over 50 sovereigns of gold ornaments were allegedly stolen from a pawnbroker shop at Serkadu in Vellore on Tuesday. The robbers made away with the jewellery by sneaking into the shop after drilling a hole in an adjoining fruit stall's wall, said police.
According to police sources, the owner of the shop -- Anilkumar of Melpadi -- runs the pawnbroker shop at a commercial complex located at the Serkadu junction. On Tuesday morning, when Anilkumar opened the shutters of his store, the ornaments were missing.
On information, police launched a probe. Sources said the robbers had attempted to drill a hole at the rear of the shop, but stopped midway due to the hardness of the concrete.
In the second attempt, they drilled a hole at the rear of a fruit stall adjoining the targeted shop. They sneaked in through the hole and drilled another in the common wall separating both the shops.
After removing the hardware from the CCTVs, they escaped with the ornaments, said police sources. Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (ADSP) KS Sundaramoorthy, Katpadi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Palani held an inquiry. Fingerprint experts collected samples from the crime scene.
When contacted, Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police (SP) A Pavan Kumar Reddy, in charge of the case, told TNIE, "We have formed two special teams who are on the lookout for the robbers." Further probe is on.
