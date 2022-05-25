Can’t relax educational qualification for govt jobs: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently observed that the court cannot grant exemption from educational qualifications prescribed in recruitment notifications. Justice SM Subramaniam made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by a woman seeking exemption from a condition stipulated in the recruitment notification for the post of assistant professor.

The petitioner, V Meenakshi Sundareswari, had completed her M.Phil through the open university system and wanted to take part in the recruitment announced by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) in October 2019. However, the TRB reportedly stated in its notification that candidates who have done M.Phil and PhD through the open university system are ineligible to take part in the selection process.

This being the terms and conditions set by the recruitment board, the court cannot use its power under Article 226 of the Constitution to grant any exemption to the petitioner, the judge opined. “Exemption from educational qualification is impermissible and filing a writ petition by merely sending a representation to the authorities cannot be entertained,” he observed and dismissed the petition.