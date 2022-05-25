STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Can’t relax educational qualification for govt jobs: Madras HC

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently observed that the court cannot grant exemption from educational qualifications prescribed in recruitment notifications.

Published: 25th May 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently observed that the court cannot grant exemption from educational qualifications prescribed in recruitment notifications. Justice SM Subramaniam made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by a woman seeking exemption from a condition stipulated in the recruitment notification for the post of assistant professor.

The petitioner, V Meenakshi Sundareswari, had completed her M.Phil through the open university system and wanted to take part in the recruitment announced by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) in October 2019. However, the TRB reportedly stated in its notification that candidates who have done M.Phil and PhD through the open university system are ineligible to take part in the selection process.

This being the terms and conditions set by the recruitment board, the court cannot use its power under Article 226 of the Constitution to grant any exemption to the petitioner, the judge opined. “Exemption from educational qualification is impermissible and filing a writ petition by merely sending a representation to the authorities cannot be entertained,” he observed and dismissed the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court govt jobs
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp