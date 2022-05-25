Centre imposing economic crisis on States, violating rights: Stalin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Union government of imposing a kind of economic crisis on all State governments by taking away States’ rights.

“Most welfare measures related to education, health, drinking water, electricity, roads, and food are being implemented by State governments, but the Centre is violating States’ financial rights and creating hurdles in serving people,” the CM said at an event held to mark one year of the DMK government at Attur in Salem district.

In a veiled reference to the Gyanvapi mosque dispute, Stalin said the “Dravidian Model will not demolish anything but only build.” He went on to add that the model would not divide anyone but shall unite everyone.

“Social justice, equality, self-respect, love for language, and ethnicity are the pillars of the Dravidian Model of governance where development is not just economical but also social.” Without naming the BJP, Stalin said some people were making false accusations against the government based on ‘spiritualism’ as they could not find any fault with the DMK regime.

‘Won’t prevent spiritual campaign, but rationality drive must continue too’

The government would not prevent spiritual campaigns, and rational campaigns, too, should continue, said the CM and listed out HR&CE department’s achievements over the last one year. The CM said the BJP-led Centre has not given TN its tax dues of Rs 21,761 crore.

“When I assumed office, the State had a debt of Rs 6 lakh crore. But now, we have bounced back and the situation is improving. This has made me confident that TN could be developed into one of India’s best States. “Soon after assuming power, we reduced petrol price by Rs 3 per litre,” Stalin said, and accused the Centre of increasing fuel prices just two months after Assembly elections in five States.

“Now, the Union government has reduced petrol prices by Rs 9.50 and diesel Rs 7 per litre... this includes the State government’s taxes of Rs 1.5 and Rs 1,” the CM said. Contrasting the present scenario with the situation in 2014 when the BJP came to power, the CM said, “In May 2014, the Union government’s tax on petrol was Rs 9.48 per litre, and it shot up to Rs 27.90 in May 2022.

From this, they reduced only Rs 8, and the tax hike of Rs 19.90 is still intact.” The State government’s earlier decision to reduce petrol prices by Rs 3 caused a revenue loss of Rs 1,160 crore, but the government saw it as a welfare measure, Stalin said.

He also pointed out that Rs 80 crore was spent on desilting channels of the Cauvery, and paddy cultivation area went up by 4.90 lakh acres after the government introduced a scheme for kuruvai cultivation. “Last financial year, foodgrain production increased to 1.18 crore tonnes. This has not happened in the last six years,” Stalin said.