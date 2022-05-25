STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMDK, AMMK urge TN govt to stop 'smuggling' of PDS rice to AP

The DMDK and AMMK urged the State government to prevent the ‘smuggling’ of Tamil Nadu PDS rice to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 25th May 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

PDS Rice

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMDK and AMMK urged the State government to prevent the ‘smuggling’ of Tamil Nadu PDS rice to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Their demand come in the wake of former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleging that TN PDS rice was being smuggled to AP.

DMDK founder-president Vijayakanth, in a press release, demanded that the State government take steps to punish those who smuggle TN PDS rice to the neighbouring states and intensify the patrolling by CB-CID (Civil Supplies).

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, too, condemned the alleged smuggling and said Stalin should air his clarification about the allegations of the former AP Chief Minister and take steps to check the rice smuggling.

According to sources from the State government, a total of 838 people were arrested in connection with PDS rice smuggling since the DMK government assumed office and PDS goods worth a total of `70 lakh were seized.

What the ex-AP CM said
Chandrababu Naidu said the welfare measures of TN and AP were being undermined by a “rice smuggling mafia” that exploited the lack of vigilance along the TN-AP border. He alleged the PDS rice were being sent to mills that turn them into polished rice, which is sold in the open market

