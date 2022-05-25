Is DMK government waiting for an auspicious day, ask people as Coimbatore flyovers stay closed

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Motorists who were expecting the Chief Minister to inaugurate two much-awaited flyovers, during the recent visit to the city, are disappointed that it did not happen. Citing the increasing traffic snarls, they have appealed to officials to bring the flyovers into use.



The National Highways wing of the State Highways department completed construction the two flyovers, on Tiruchy road and Kavundampalayam junction, a month ago. Officials even opened the Kavundampalayam flyover for public use for a few days for testing purposes. So, the people of Coimbatore were anticipating that they would be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was in the city last week.



Santhosh, a motorist from Thudiyalur, said officials have been opening and closing the Kavundampalayam flyover at their will and were calling it as trial runs. "Both the Tiruchy road and Kavundampalayam flyovers' construction were completed a long time ago and is ready for public use. But still, they aren't open to the people. The traffic in the city is increasing every single day and we don't understand why the flyovers are yet to be opened. Is the 'Dravidian Model government' waiting for an auspicious day to inaugurate the flyovers?" he questioned.



Work on the 1.2 km Kavundampalaym flyovers began in March 2019. It starts at the Sanganoor Pallam and ends near the Srivari Appartments on the Mettupalayam road. The flyover was constructed at a cost of `60 crores. Construction of the Tiruchy road flyover was started in 2019. The four-lane flyover that is 3.2 km long and 17.2 metres wide was constructed at a cost of `232 crore. The highways department has also sent a separate proposal to the government for laying a service road below the flyover at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore and constructing a ramp at the Sungam junction from the Nirmala college road.



Speaking to TNIE, a highway department official said, “Construction of the flyovers have been completed and they are ready for inauguration. Currently, the flyovers constructed across the State are being inaugurated by the CM through video conference from Chennai. May be that's the reason why both the flyovers were not inaugurated by him in person. We hope the two flyovers will soon be inaugurated."