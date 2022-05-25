MDMK leaders expelled for opposing Vaiko's son 

By Express News Service

VIRUDHANAGAR: MDMK general secretary Vaiko dismissed three of party district secretaries from primary membership for opposing his son Durai Vaiyapuri's appointment as headquarters secretary on Monday. The trio was R M Shanmugasundaram (Virudhunagar), S Sevanthiappan (Sivaganga) and T R R Shenguttuvan (Thiruvallur).

"The three persons were asked to appear before the disciplinary action committee for an inquiry on May 11. However, they sent a letter to the party general secretary on May 5 and 7 seeking an explanation and refused to appear. Based on the complaints against them and their letters, they were dismissed from the party's primary membership," said Vaiko in a communication.

