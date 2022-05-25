STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MDMK leaders expelled for opposing Vaiko's son 

"Based on the complaints against them and their letters, they were dismissed from the party's primary membership," said Vaiko in a communication.

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHANAGAR: MDMK general secretary Vaiko dismissed three of party district secretaries from primary membership for opposing his son Durai Vaiyapuri's appointment as headquarters secretary on Monday. The trio was R M Shanmugasundaram (Virudhunagar), S Sevanthiappan (Sivaganga) and T R R Shenguttuvan (Thiruvallur).

"The three persons were asked to appear before the disciplinary action committee for an inquiry on May 11. However, they sent a letter to the party general secretary on May 5 and 7 seeking an explanation and refused to appear. Based on the complaints against them and their letters, they were dismissed from the party's primary membership," said Vaiko in a communication.
 

