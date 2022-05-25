No compromise on road quality, Coimbatore City Corporation assures residents

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Responding to allegations by the AIADMK, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said the quality of material used for road laying work on the Thanneerpandal-Vilankurichi road has not been compromised. AIADMK MLAs had recently accused the contractor of using poor quality material, following which CCMC officials inspected the works. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, "We had taken samples at three places of which two passed our test. The contractor had laid 43 mm tar against the norm of 50 mm. So we issued a notice to the contractor to stick to 50 mm and install signboards. The quality has not been comprised."



The Thanneerpandal-Vilankurichi road is one of the most damaged roads in the city and several accidents were reported daily. The public demanded the CCMC lay a new road instead of carrying out patchwork. Based on the complaints and demands, the CCMC decided to lay new tar for 2.96 km for Rs 5.28 crore under the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Project (TNSUDP). However, several social activists complained that the road was not milled completely.



Meanwhile, AIADMK MLAs Jayaram and Arunkumar inspected the road and accused the corporation of comprising quality.



Dr M Sharmila said, "The works have not been fully finished. So once the works are completed, the quality of the road will be fully revealed."