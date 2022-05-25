STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No monkeypox cases in Tamil Nadu, says Health Minister

He said all the government and private hospitals in the State have been instructed to inform the respective deputy director of health services if any persons have any symptoms of monkeypox. 

Published: 25th May 2022 12:17 AM

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Monkeypox cases have not been reported in Tamil Nadu, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday, after inspecting the Kannniyakumari government hospital along with Information Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj.

Speaking to media persons, Ma Subramanian said monkeypox cases have been reported in the USA, UK, European countries, Canada and Australia, and the advisory has been given to all airports in Tamil Nadu to test the passengers coming from the affected countries. He said all the government and private hospitals in the State have been instructed to inform the respective deputy director of health services if any persons have any symptoms of monkeypox. He further said people should not panic about the virus.

Meanwhile, about the development of hospitals in the district, the health minister said, buildings for Block Level Public Health Units would be constructed at Kurunthancode, Edaicode, CR Puthur, Agastheeswaram, and Kodanallur areas at an estimate of `4. 04 crore. The new building would be constructed for eight sub-primary health centres functioning in rural areas in the Kanniyakumari district at a cost of `2.59 crore.  Moreover, new buildings would also be constructed for PHCs functioning at Aarudesam, Ganapathipuram, and Pazhugal rural areas at an outlay of `2.48 crore and a new building would be built for PHC at Vadiveeswaram at an estimate of `1.20 crore.

Subramanian noted that `14 crore worth of LINAC equipment would be provided to Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital for improving treatment for cancer. Besides, the emergency care and recovery centre at the medical college hospital would be developed at an estimate of `54 lakh.

Later in the day, the health minister inspected Aarudesam PHC at Chemponvilai and inquired about the facilities needed for the centre and the treatments provided to the patients. 

Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh, Kiliyoor MLA S Rajesh Kumar, Joint Director of  Medical and Rural Health Services Dr Pragalathan, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Meenachi, and others took part. 

