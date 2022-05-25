STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Not our job to blindly accept whatever DMK says: MP Manickam Tagore on Perarivalan release

Manickam Tagore said BJP is opposing Perarivalan's release to divert attention from the 'Go Back Modi' campaign ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the State.

Published: 25th May 2022 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

AICC incharge of Telangana Manickam Tagore (Photo | EPS)

AICC incharge of Telangana Manickam Tagore (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHANAGAR: "The DMK-Congress alliance was formed on the basis of a common minimum programme and continues till date as only Rahul Gandhi can stand against common adversaries -- RSS and Narendra Modi -- at the Centre," said Virudhunagar Congress MP Manickam Tagore. "It is not our job to blindly accept what the DMK says and vice-versa," he commented on DMK welcoming former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan's release.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Tagore said his party cadre faced mental anguish when the ruling party celebrated Perarivalan's release. "Perarivalan meeting with party leaders across the political spectrum has set a wrong precedent. DMK, MDMK, VCK and Communist parties have a different line of thought from the Congress on the convict's release, as we openly opposed it," he said.

'BJP has double standards'

Tagore said BJP is opposing Perarivalan's release to divert attention from the 'Go Back Modi' campaign ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the State. "BJP has double standards in the matter. Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi is a 'B' team of the BJP," he added.

Concerning the reduction of petrol and diesel prices by the Union government, Tagore said the move coincides with the preparation for the general election in Gujarat. "Instead of threatening the DMK government with protests, the State BJP President K Annamalai should ask the Union government to reduce excise duty of fuel on par with the cut implemented by the UPA government in 2014," he urged.

'Congress will see five major changes'

Stressing on the significance of the three-day Udaipur meeting, Tagore stated there will be five major changes in his party. "Prashant Kishore offers consultation to political parties for money. Those parties paying him will decide whether to accept his ideas or not. We are going to offer 50% of the postings in the Congress working committees to people below the age of 50 years. We will also ensure that 50% of the posts are filed by members of SC/ST communities and minorities. In addition, the Congress will offer free electricity to farmers across the country if elected to power," he concluded.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Congress Manickam Tagore Rajiv Gandhi assassination Perarivalan
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp