Not our job to blindly accept whatever DMK says: MP Manickam Tagore on Perarivalan release

By Express News Service

VIRUDHANAGAR: "The DMK-Congress alliance was formed on the basis of a common minimum programme and continues till date as only Rahul Gandhi can stand against common adversaries -- RSS and Narendra Modi -- at the Centre," said Virudhunagar Congress MP Manickam Tagore. "It is not our job to blindly accept what the DMK says and vice-versa," he commented on DMK welcoming former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan's release.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Tagore said his party cadre faced mental anguish when the ruling party celebrated Perarivalan's release. "Perarivalan meeting with party leaders across the political spectrum has set a wrong precedent. DMK, MDMK, VCK and Communist parties have a different line of thought from the Congress on the convict's release, as we openly opposed it," he said.

'BJP has double standards'

Tagore said BJP is opposing Perarivalan's release to divert attention from the 'Go Back Modi' campaign ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the State. "BJP has double standards in the matter. Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi is a 'B' team of the BJP," he added.

Concerning the reduction of petrol and diesel prices by the Union government, Tagore said the move coincides with the preparation for the general election in Gujarat. "Instead of threatening the DMK government with protests, the State BJP President K Annamalai should ask the Union government to reduce excise duty of fuel on par with the cut implemented by the UPA government in 2014," he urged.

'Congress will see five major changes'

Stressing on the significance of the three-day Udaipur meeting, Tagore stated there will be five major changes in his party. "Prashant Kishore offers consultation to political parties for money. Those parties paying him will decide whether to accept his ideas or not. We are going to offer 50% of the postings in the Congress working committees to people below the age of 50 years. We will also ensure that 50% of the posts are filed by members of SC/ST communities and minorities. In addition, the Congress will offer free electricity to farmers across the country if elected to power," he concluded.

