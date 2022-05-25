Passengers left stranded after three trains short-terminated at Katpadi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of travellers were left in a lurch after the partial cancellation of three express trains on Tuesday between Katpadi and Chennai Central.



To facilitate non-interlocking works at Arakkonam, Chennai - Benglauru Lalbagh express, Coimbatore Intercity Express and Mysuru - Chennai Express had been cancelled between Katpadi and Chennai Central station. As the train services were cancelled between 10 am and 2 pm, passengers arriving at the Katpadi Station travelled up to Vellore Bus Stand to then board the Chennai-bound buses.



While a section of passengers received text alerts intimating partial cancellation of the train a few days ago, the majority of travellers said the change in the operation had not reached them. S Rajesh Kannan, a resident of Valasaravakkam, said, "I have not received any prior communication regarding the short termination of Benglauru - Chennai Lalbagh express at Katpadi. Had I known this before, I would have cancelled the travel plans as my parents, above the age of 70, don't prefer travelling by bus."



However, the railway officials said the cancellation of trains was publicised through a press note last week. The details were also pasted on the station premises en-route Bengaluru and Chennai Central, added the officials.



The express trains will remain cancelled on May 25, 31 and June 1,7 and 8 between Katpadi and Chennai Central, said officials.