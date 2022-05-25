Passengers left stranded after three trains short-terminated at Katpadi

CHENNAI: Hundreds of travellers were left in a lurch after the partial cancellation of three express trains on Tuesday between Katpadi and Chennai Central.
To facilitate non-interlocking works at Arakkonam, Chennai - Benglauru Lalbagh express, Coimbatore Intercity Express and Mysuru - Chennai Express had been cancelled between Katpadi and Chennai Central station. As the train services were cancelled between 10 am and 2 pm, passengers arriving at the Katpadi Station travelled up to Vellore Bus Stand to then board the Chennai-bound buses.
While a section of passengers received text alerts intimating partial cancellation of the train a few days ago, the majority of travellers said the change in the operation had not reached them. S Rajesh Kannan, a resident of Valasaravakkam, said, "I have not received any prior communication regarding the short termination of Benglauru - Chennai Lalbagh express at Katpadi. Had I known this before, I would have cancelled the travel plans as my parents, above the age of 70, don't prefer travelling by bus."
However, the railway officials said the cancellation of trains was publicised through a press note last week. The details were also pasted on the station premises en-route Bengaluru and Chennai Central, added the officials.
The express trains will remain cancelled on May 25, 31 and June 1,7 and 8 between Katpadi and Chennai Central, said officials.
CHENNAI: Hundreds of travellers were left in a lurch after the partial cancellation of three express trains on Tuesday between Katpadi and Chennai Central.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Inflationary concerns may delay GST rate rationalisation: Sources
Neeraj to train in Finland ahead of Diamond League: SAI
'There is no other option': Sharad Pawar bats for caste census
Twenty BJP leaders in Bengal's Jalpaiguri resign from posts, allege irregularities in local panel formation
NCW seeks explanation from Rajasthan Police on delay in filing FIR against Congress MLA
Plea against 'Talaq-e-Hasan': SC refuses to accord urgent hearing