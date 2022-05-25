PMK honours GK Mani for being at party's helm of affairs for 25 years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At an event to honour PMK president and floor leader in the Assembly, GK Mani, on Tuesday, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and former Union minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss hailed him for being at the helm of PMK for the past 25 years.

S Ramadoss said Mani handled party affairs effectively, and efficiently executed tasks for the welfare of the PMK. Anbumani Ramadoss mentioned that he and Mani are sons of the party founder, and that both of them would work hard for the PMK.

During his address, Mani said he is proud to work for the party under S Ramadoss’ guidance, and promised to be loyal to him forever. He recalled how he tackled various personal and political difficulties under the guidance of the party founder and with support from second-rung leaders and cadre of the party.

At the event, other leaders and cadre of the party, too, hailed Mani for his dedicated service to the PMK.